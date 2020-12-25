Strs Ohio Has $878,000 Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Hub Group worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after acquiring an additional 218,965 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $10,394,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.