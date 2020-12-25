Strs Ohio Has $912,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,589 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

