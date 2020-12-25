Strs Ohio Has $982,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 166.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

SHEN opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.91%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

