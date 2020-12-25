Strs Ohio Invests $997,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.87.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

