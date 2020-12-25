Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading Down 1%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.96. 56,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 227,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers retail services, such as asset management, inheritance and succession, mortgage loans, and installment-type products and insurance products; and wholesale services, including loans and financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services.

