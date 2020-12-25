Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.47

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.47 and traded as high as $22.22. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 4,956,092 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Eight Capital cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore lowered their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$33.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.1896563 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

