SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

SPWR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $29.87. 3,483,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,877. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,494.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $133,317.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

