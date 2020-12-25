SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 3,483,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,877. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.25 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981 shares in the company, valued at $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.