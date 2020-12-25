Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $3,806,087.84 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 60,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $3,806,087.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40.

RUN opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6,855.14 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $34,226,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

