Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 541,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 249,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04).

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

