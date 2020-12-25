Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SUUIF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

SUUIF opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Superior Plus has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.06.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

