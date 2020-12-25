SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $372.67

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $372.67 and last traded at $372.63, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.20.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $307,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock valued at $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

