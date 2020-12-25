SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 82.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVMK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth $17,111,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at $8,913,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $35,271.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,961 shares of company stock worth $3,272,941 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SVMK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

