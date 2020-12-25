SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00047629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00324317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.