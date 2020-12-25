Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Shares of Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.60. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 20,116 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Swire Pacific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

