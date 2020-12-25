Switch Price Hits $0.0158 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Switch token can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $191,983.58 and $70,156.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switch has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00049237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002350 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020155 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004607 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

Buying and Selling Switch

