Syntropy Market Capitalization Tops $71.05 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Syntropy has a total market cap of $71.05 million and $854,838.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00046479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00314912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00031439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet.

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

