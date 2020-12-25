Tael (WABI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $18.11, $45.75, $4.92 and $34.91. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00047125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00315934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00030684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $119.16, $10.00, $24.72, $7.20, $34.91, $6.32, $45.75, $5.22, $18.11, $4.92 and $13.96. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

