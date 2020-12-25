Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. 483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

