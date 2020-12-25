TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,977.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,342,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,350,000 after purchasing an additional 321,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,906,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.