Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.15.

TSE TVE opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$335.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. Research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

