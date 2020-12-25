Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $26.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $81,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 340.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,735,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,463 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.