Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger Sells 78,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,400.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.68 on Friday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.06 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

