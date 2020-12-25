Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

