TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

