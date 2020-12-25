TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TD (NASDAQ:GLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.43. TD has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Get TD alerts:

TD (NASDAQ:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. TD had a negative net margin of 52.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.