Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 187,795 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

