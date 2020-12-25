Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.58.

TGLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

