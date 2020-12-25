TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.35 on Friday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

