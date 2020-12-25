Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $660,404.82 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,029,004.90.

Tenable stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

