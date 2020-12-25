TERA Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $155,156.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

