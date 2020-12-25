Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Pacific Land Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $676.50.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Shares of TPL opened at $692.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $616.81 and its 200 day moving average is $554.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.