The Allstate Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,137 put options on the company. This is an increase of 937% compared to the average daily volume of 206 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

