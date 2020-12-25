The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FDVA opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

