The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) President Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) President Bruce N. Alpert bought 2,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

