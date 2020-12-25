The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,801.20.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,738.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,847.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,770.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,579.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209 shares of company stock worth $345,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

