The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. The LGL Group shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2,089 shares traded.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of The LGL Group worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

