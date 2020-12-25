The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $61.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.59 million. The Marcus posted sales of $206.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $319.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.57 million to $435.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $636.39 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $701.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. ValuEngine upgraded The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 46.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $386.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

