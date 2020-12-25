The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.