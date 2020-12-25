The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.36. 237,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 115,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of The ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.