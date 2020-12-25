The Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00328974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

