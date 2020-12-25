The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.66

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 4290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

