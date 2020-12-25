Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $488.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company delivered an outstanding performance in the third quarter of 2020, leveraging on its capacity to extend support amid the pandemic. We are encouraged about the exceptionally strong growth at Life Sciences Solutions and Specialty Diagnostics segments. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services. In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 testing. A strong capital structure looks encouraging. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. One of the end markets registered loss in the third quarter, largely due to customer shutdowns in China.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMO. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $487.84.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $458.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

