TheStreet Upgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in L Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $4,772,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

