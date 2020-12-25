Thingschain (TIC) One Day Volume Tops $9,765.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $71,002.00 and $9,765.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.15 or 0.99951269 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00019721 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00015816 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

