Thomas Nichols Thompson Sells 311 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $14,380.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,778 shares in the company, valued at $22,554,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.28.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.