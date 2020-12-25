Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 18,853,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 11,301,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,665,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,724,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,220. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

