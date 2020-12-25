Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Tops $7.72 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $190,542.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00326336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

TNB is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.