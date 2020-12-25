TitanSwap Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $34.29 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00327147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

