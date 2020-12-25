Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading 15.5% Higher

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded up 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. 30,348,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 12,674,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

